96 Second News: Houston Rocket’s Aquire Chris Paul; Justin Bieber’s SHOE Selling For Big Bucks

**The Houston Rockets shook the NBA on Wednesday, landing nine-time All-Star, nine-time All-NBA selection and nine-time All-Defensive team player –Chris Paul – in a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said, “We’re real excited to have Chris. He’s such an unbelievable player. We think he and James and our core with Trevor (Ariza) and Eric (Gordon) and Clint (Capela) and Ryan (Anderson), Nene, we really feel like we have something special here in Houston.”

With the trade, the Rockets sent guard Pat Beverley, forward Sam Dekker, guard Lou Williams, center Montrezl Harrell and forward Kyle Wiltjer to the Clippers.

**Rob Lowe has a new A&E series called “The Lowe Files”, where he and his two adult sons go searching for the paranormal, and in at least one case, they supposedly found it.

Rob claims he had an “incredible encounter” in the Ozark Mountains with the WOOD APE . . . which is basically their version of BIGFOOT. He told “Entertainment Weekly”, quote, “I was lying on the ground thinking I was going to be killed.”

This all unfolds on the season finale, so Rob wouldn’t give up too many details, but he did say, quote, “It’s one in the morning. There are a lot of serious former military men with loaded weapons. Then something starts approaching our camps that is defying their orders to stop and their warnings that [they were] armed.”

**Big time Hollywood director James Cameron is apparently working on new movies you can watch in 3D…WITHOUT 3D GLASSES.

One of those most notably being the sequel to ‘Avatar.’

Cameron is making four “Avatar” sequels, and the first one isn’t even due in theaters until 2020, so it’s possible that he could have the process ready to go for “Avatar 2”, if not one of the later ones.

**Rumor has it that Nikki Sixx from Motley Crue is in line to be the third judge on “American Idol”. Katy Perry is already signed on, and ABC has allegedly been negotiating with Lionel Richie for a while now.

So-called “sources” say his deal is close to happening, and he’ll get between $3 million and $5 million. As everyone knows, Katy is getting $25 million.

Ryan Seacrest still hasn’t signed on to return as host, but he reportedly met with ABC execs this week to work out the final details. He’s supposedly going to make between $10 million and $15 million.

**Who Drank the Most Coffee on “Friends”?

“Friends” is one of those shows where the characters are always drinking coffee, but did you ever wonder which of the six main characters drank the MOST? Well, some British writer combed through all 236 episodes and figured it out.

And the winner is . . . Phoebe, with 227 cups. She’s followed by Chandler with 212 . . . Monica with 198 . . . Joey with 191 . . . Ross with 188 . . . and Rachel with 138.

**It sounds like Adele might be done touring . . . like, forever. She’s wrapping up her current tour this week with several shows at London’s Wembley Stadium . . . and she put a handwritten note in the programs, saying this might be it.

The note says, quote, “Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well. I’m a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I’m dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favorite artists have had on me live.

“And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home. Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight for now”

**During his show Sunday night at Germany’s Wireless Festival, Justin Bieber took off his Yeezys and chucked them into the crowd. And the RIGHT one is already on the German eBay.

The starting bid is 5,000 Euros, which is about $5,670.

The LEFT Yeezy has also surfaced, and it has its own Instagram account. If this account is legit, Justin wears an eight and a half.

**Lady Gaga surprised a group of middle school kids recently to announce that her Born This Way Foundation is partnering with Staples to support teachers and classrooms around the country. The singer spoke to the classroom about how when teachers have access to classroom supplies and can pay for projects, it “makes it easier for kids to learn.”

Staples created the Staples for Students program and will donate $2 million to Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation and DonorsChoose.org to “ensure teachers and students have the resources they need for successful learning in classrooms.”

As Gaga’s title sponsor for her Joanne tour, Staples is also running a contest to award a $50,000 scholarship and a trip to Las Vegas to see the singer perform and meet her in person.

**Kelly Clarkson is releasing a second book she announced in a cute video. Kelly’s second children’s book will be titled River Rose and the Magical Christmas, and will feature an original Christmas song written and performed by her.

The picture book is illustrated by Lucy Fleming and continues Clarkson’s River Rose series, which began last year with the New York Times bestseller River Rose and the Magical Lullaby. It will hit shelves on October 24th. The books are inspired by the singer’s daughter River Rose.

Meanwhile, Clarkson is working on a new album, which also is expected to come out later this year.

**Luke Bryan made himself at home with a fan’s cell phone during his recent tour stop in Georgia. Taste of Country reports that he performed a brand new song called “Like You Say You Do” but he forgot some of the words. He asked a fan in the front row to borrow her phone to do a Google search for the lyrics, but he got sidetracked by her text messages.

One message popped up which he read to the crowd that read, “Do you want a drink?” Luke laughed and began texting a reply that he shared with the crowd which was “Chill your broke ass out.” He told the crowd that he wanted to wait for a response back, and when it came it was all emojis. Luke said, “Oh, he cool, he cool, we good. Hold on let me get back to Safari. Can I go through your photos too? No, I’m just playin’!”