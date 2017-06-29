Watch Brie Larson Play the Crazy Fourth Haim Sister

By Abby Hassler

Fans know Brie Larson can act, but did they know she was secretly the fourth Haim sister? Haim recently appeared in a Funny or Die video with Larson to imagine what life would be like if they had an estranged, crazy sister who desperately wanted to join their band.

In the video, Larson plays “Frime Haim,” who still lives at home, keeps nothing but Kool-Aid in the fridge and stole their grandmother’s identity. Trying to win them over, Larson plays a song she claims to have written, which ends up just being a rip-off of The Beatles’ “Hey Jude.”

Watch the craziness unfold below.