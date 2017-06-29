He Told His Preschool Class He Would Marry Her. He Did 20 Years Later.

Married couple Laura Scheel and Matt Grodsky go all the way back to preschool. They first met in Phoenix two decades ago.
"Laura and I met in preschool. One of my very first memories is of being 3 years old and standing up in front of my pre-school class, declaring that I would marry her someday. As kids, Laura taught me how to ride the swings, draw rolling hills, and the 'right way' to properly eat string cheese. We have fond memories of playing hide-and-go-seek, chasing after each other on the playground, and mischievously staying up during nap time. I was enamored with Laura as a child, and I still am to this day. Eventually, we lost touch upon entering our Elementary School days and for the next seven years, our family's annual Christmas cards was the only way we ever saw each other's faces. It wasn't until High School that we reconnected by happenstance through a mutual friend. Within two weeks, we decided to be boyfriend and girlfriend. We continued to date through out all of High School, even though we went to different schools. We even stuck together long-distance while attending colleges in different states. We remained a resilient couple until May 23rd, 2015 when I decided to stay true to my preschool pledge and make Laura my wife. I proposed to her at the place it all began… our preschool classroom."
“We did almost everything together,” she added. “We would just have a blast together.”
Matt, on the other hand, recalls trying to impress Laura from an early age.
“Lion King was what all the kids were into back then so we would spend most of our time reciting lines from the movie on the playground,” Matt told HuffPost. “I remember trying to impress her during a Cinco De Mayo celebration at the preschool where we were trying to break open a piñata. Fortunately, I was the kid who managed to do it and I assume it got her attention.”
The two ended up going to different elementary schools and eventually lost touch. They reconnected years later during their freshman year of high school after Laura saw Matt’s name in a mutual friend’s phone. The friend wanted to set her up with Matt, but Laura was wary at first.
“I was hesitant to go out with him,” she said. “But he texted me and we hit it off.”
Within two weeks they were boyfriend and girlfriend. They attended different high schools and went to college in different states but they stayed together through it all.
