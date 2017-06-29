He Told His Preschool Class He Would Marry Her. He Did 20 Years Later.

Married couple Laura Scheel and Matt Grodsky go all the way back to preschool. They first met in Phoenix two decades ago.

From Yahoo!:

“We did almost everything together,” she added. “We would just have a blast together.”

Matt, on the other hand, recalls trying to impress Laura from an early age.

“Lion King was what all the kids were into back then so we would spend most of our time reciting lines from the movie on the playground,” Matt told HuffPost. “I remember trying to impress her during a Cinco De Mayo celebration at the preschool where we were trying to break open a piñata. Fortunately, I was the kid who managed to do it and I assume it got her attention.”

The two ended up going to different elementary schools and eventually lost touch. They reconnected years later during their freshman year of high school after Laura saw Matt’s name in a mutual friend’s phone. The friend wanted to set her up with Matt, but Laura was wary at first.

“I was hesitant to go out with him,” she said. “But he texted me and we hit it off.”

Within two weeks they were boyfriend and girlfriend. They attended different high schools and went to college in different states but they stayed together through it all.