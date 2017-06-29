Michael Bublé Makes Rare Appearance After Son’s Cancer Diagnosis To Accept Award

After taking some time away from the spotlight to be with his son Noah as he recently battled cancer, Michael Bublé made a special appearance in his native Canada on Wednesday to accept the National Arts Centre Award in Ottawa. The award came from the Governor General of Canada, and Michael was named as one of the “preeminent music artists of his generation” during the prestigious ceremony.

Michael gave a little speech upon accepting the award saying, “My entire life has been inspired by how my family has made me feel—my wife, my children, my parents, my sisters. There are no words to describe how I feel about you. Sometimes ‘I love you’ just isn’t enough.”

“I stand here truly humbled that I have been allowed to be one of your musical representatives and that you would choose to bestow this honor upon me during what has been an emotional and difficult time for my family,” he continued, referencing his son’s diagnosis. “I thank you for the love and support that you’ve given and for the pride I’m filled with every single time I’m able to stand on a stage and say, ‘My name is Michael Steven Bublé and I’m Canadian.”

Check out Michael’s speech in the video below starting at the 45:00 mark…