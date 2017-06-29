This 9-Year-Old ‘Couple’ Saying Goodbye Is So Sweet It’ll Break Your Heart

You’re gonna need to grab the Kleenex for this one…

Merce and Mylee are only 9 years old, and according to Yahoo, “The two kids, who playfully call themselves boyfriend and girlfriend, were pictured tearfully hugging each other in a tweet posted on Monday evening. And with such sweet photos, it’s no wonder the post is going viral.”

“My little sisters boyfriend is moving and their goodbyes were the saddest thing ever.”

“They have been in dance class together at Merce’s grandmother’s dance studio in Gonzales, La., since they were around 2 years old,” Meynardie tells Yahoo Beauty. “They have always said they were boyfriend and girlfriend for as long as I can remember.”

Now, seven years after the two first met, Merce’s family is moving to California for Meynardie’s new job.

