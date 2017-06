In Bellevue, Nebraska a woman was busted for shoplifting 18 FIDGET SPINNERS! An employee saw her shoving them in her purse and so she topped her as she was trying to leave.

This lady wasn’t snagging them for her kids either, she was going to resell them and make bank!

I guess there’s some fidget spinner black market that I had no idea existed! She won’t be selling anything those because she was busted for shoplifting.