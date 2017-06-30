96 Second News: Kendall & Kylie Jenner In Hot Water Over New Shirts; Corinne Is NOT Returning To ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

**Nicole Kidman has a hidden talent: She can EAT BUGS. And it goes back to when she was 14, and had to eat them for his first role in a movie called “Bush Christmas“.

She told “W” magazine, quote, “I wanted to eat them! I was excited to do that. I’m one of those people. I could go on ‘Survivor’ and I wouldn’t be good at the climbing and all of the physical stuff, but I could eat anything.

“That’s my secret skill. Give me a cockroach, I’ll eat it! Spider, I’ll eat it! You name it, I’ve tried it. I’m adventurous.”

**Rob Lowe has a new A&E series called “The Lowe Files“, where he and his two adult sons go searching for the paranormal, and in at least one case, they supposedly found it.

Rob claims he had an “incredible encounter” in the Ozark Mountains with the Wood Ape, which is basically their version of BIGFOOT.

This all unfolds on the season finale, so Rob wouldn’t give up too many details, but he did say, quote, “It’s one in the morning. Then something starts approaching our camps that is defying orders to stop and warnings that [we were] armed.”

**Kendall and Kylie Jenner got in trouble for selling shirts featuring musicians like BIGGIE, TUPAC, OZZY OSBOURNE, and PINK FLOYD, but with their OWN images superimposed over them.

They were charging $125 a pop, and they never even got permission from the artists or their estates.

Biggie’s mom Voletta Wallace found out and posted an image of “his” shirt with an X through it. And she called it, quote, “exploitation at its worst!”

And Sharon Osbourne posted a picture of the Ozzy shirt, and said, quote, “Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know . . . lip gloss.”

Kendall has since apologized.

I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!! A post shared by Voletta Wallace (@volettawallace) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

**”Despicable Me 3” is out this week. It stars Steve Carell and Kristin Wiig.

It’s up against the Will Ferrell/ Amy Poehler comedy “The House“, and the heist movie “Baby Driver,” starring Ansel Angort, Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm, Kevin Spacey, and more.

**”The Jetsons” might be coming back to TV, as a LIVE-ACTION SITCOM. The original cartoon ran from 1962 to 1963, then again from 1985 to 1987.

The show will be set A THOUSAND YEARS in the future, in 3018. The original only went 100 years ahead to 2062.

One of the producers is Robert Zemeckis, the guy behind “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”, “Forrest Gump”, and the “Back to the Future” movies.

**Nick Carter tells US Weekly that the Backstreet Boys may tour with the Spice Girls.

“We’ve had conversations, I’ve had conversations with Scary Spice (Melanie Brown) and Emma (Bunton), and we’ve talked about it. We’re always open to doing a tour with them. I think it would be an epic tour.”

You can currently catch both Nick and Baby Spice as they look for new prospects on ABC’s ‘Boy Band.’

**As Beyonce and Jay Z continue to search for the perfect home in Los Angeles, Life & Style Weekly Magazine claims the new parents recently spoiled their new twins with jeweled pacifiers.

A source tells the magazine; “Jay fell in love with $2.5 million bejeweled pacifiers by Suommo and a 3-carat diamond pacifier set in 18K white gold for $17,000.”

**The NY Post claims Corrine Olympios is not returning to ‘Bachelor In Paradise.’

She released a statement saying; “While I never filed complaints or accusations against anyone associated with ‘Bachelor in Paradise’, my team and I felt it was very important to be thorough in getting to the bottom of what had occurred. I felt victimized by the fact that others were judging me through conflicting and unsubstantiated reports, while I myself had no recollection of the events that transpired.”

“I am also happy about the changes that have been made to the production of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’, While I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have been a participant on ‘The Bachelor’, and while I was invited to return to ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ when production resumed, I respectfully made the decision not to return.”