Mom Gives Birth To 16-Pound Baby

Whitney Hallett knew she was going to have a big baby, but TWICE THE SIZE of the average newborn??

According to US Weekly, ‘The mom from Seymour, Indiana, got the surprise of her life when she gave birth to a 16-pound boy named Waylon Cole via cesarean section on May 1. “The doctors and nurses were like, ‘Oh my god!’” the proud dad, Edmond Hallett said. “We ended up weighing him three times because no one could believe he actually weighed 16 pounds. At first I thought maybe the scale was broken.”

The story goes on to say that after Waylon made his debut, Edmond ran out to buy size 6 to 9-month clothes for his son. “There was no way he was fitting into a newborn outfit!” Edmond tells Us.

Though Waylon, who is roughly the size of a 6-month-old, spent seven weeks in the NICU for breathing and feeding issues, he is now home with his parents and two sisters.

Check out pictures of this chunky cuteness >>> HERE!