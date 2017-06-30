Texas Doctor Saves The Back Of Every Parent With Small Children

Carrying a baby seat is always hard. Even if your baby doesn’t weigh that much, it’s still awkward to carry the seat around.

Until now! From Yahoo!:

Dr. Emily Puente, from Bridge Family Chiropractic in Mansfield, Tex., posted the simple hack to Facebook about two months ago, and it’s since gone viral, with more than 4.4 million views. Here’s how it works: First, loop one arm in through the handle (as if you’re about to cradle the handle in the crook of the arm), but then turn your hand (palm facing toward the floor) and grab under the bottom of the seat. That’s it! “I guarantee you it will be easier for you to carry,” compared to carrying it in the crook of the arm, said Puente in the video, from late April.

Will you be following this simple hack, or do you have one of your own?