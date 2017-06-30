Texas Doctor Saves The Back Of Every Parent With Small Children

June 30, 2017 5:29 AM
Filed Under: baby seats, bridge family chiropractic, The Morning MIX

Carrying a baby seat is always hard. Even if your baby doesn’t weigh that much, it’s still awkward to carry the seat around.

Until now! From Yahoo!:

Dr. Emily Puente, from Bridge Family Chiropractic in Mansfield, Tex., posted the simple hack to Facebook about two months ago, and it’s since gone viral, with more than 4.4 million views.

Here’s how it works: First, loop one arm in through the handle (as if you’re about to cradle the handle in the crook of the arm), but then turn your hand (palm facing toward the floor) and grab under the bottom of the seat. That’s it! “I guarantee you it will be easier for you to carry,” compared to carrying it in the crook of the arm, said Puente in the video, from late April.

c6927f4cb3bda4b22ee22287704f7e9c Texas Doctor Saves The Back Of Every Parent With Small Children

/facebook

Will you be following this simple hack, or do you have one of your own?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live