That Thing You Swore You Would Never Buy, But Did

It’s something that no young person really thinks will happen to them. The purchase of a minivan for the family.

“When you are young, you think you’re going to be the exception to the rule,” said Geoff Sheen of the Morning Mix. “But once you have more than two kids, it’s hard to find something that will carry three car seats.”

Geoff’s family loves the new minivan though.

“I never wanted to get a minivan, but since we’ve brought it home, the kids want to play in it all the time,” Geoff’s wife, Jillian, reports. “They actually get upset when I tell them it’s time to do something else because crawl around in the car!”

It looks like it will be a happy ending for the family.