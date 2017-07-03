What Do You Believe But Since Science Doesn’t Support You No One Believes You?

July 3, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bigfoot, Ghosts, What do you believe

We were talking about what we believe in, whole-heartedly but since there is no science behind it, no one believes you. What do you believe in?

Sarah – Ghosts. Have always believed in them since I was a little kid and pretty sure one lives in my mom’s house. I never seem to be able to capture them directly on camera but I have been at the Spaghetti Warehouse on Halloween night and spent the night at the Williard Library (it’s a library in my hometown that the ghost in Ghostbusters 1 is based on)

Geoff – I have never seen them but I believe that there are kids who sleep all the way through the night.

Lauren Kelly – Unicorns. I mean something somewhere had to exists at some point to give people the idea of unicorns.

What about you? What do you believe in?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live