What Is Your Favorite 4th of July Memory?

Sarah – When we were kids we used to get to go to the fireworks store with my Grandpa and pick out one firework and that was ours to light off. My year we all picked the tank firework.

Mine didn’t go off and as a 7-year-old you can imagine, crushed! So my grandpa let me light off the big gigantic fountain that probably wasn’t the best idea to light off in the middle of the city but hey, it was 4th of July!

Geoff Sheen – Worked as a lifeguard and they shut down the beach so we couldn’t leave, so I made TRIPLE THE MONEY!

Lauren Kelly – My Aunt has a Lake House on Lake Conroe and we took the boat out one night and it broke down but as kids, we didn’t care because we were out in the middle of the Lake and got to watch and amazing fireworks display!

What is your favorite 4th of July Holiday?