Woman Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant Until She Gave Birth On The Sidewalk

It’s another one of those stories where you can’t even believe the person. A woman in Massachusetts didn’t know she was pregnant AND in labor until she ended up giving birth this week on the sidewalk.

Boston-area TV station WCVB-TV reports that Christine Harvey told her boyfriend, Doug Rogers, that she was having severe cramps. The cramps were so bad that Harvey arranged for a friend to take her to the hospital but while she was waiting on the sidewalk for her friend to arrive, she gave birth to a 6-pound, 6-ounce baby girl. According to WCVB-TV, neighbors called 911 but Harvey gave birth before help could arrive.

Harvey’s boyfriend also arrived after the fact. “She was holding something really small and there was a lot of blood,” Rogers said. “I held her. I was like ‘Huh?’ But she’s gorgeous.’” According to Rogers, both Harvey and the couple’s daughter are doing well. “I’m just blessed right now,” he said.

Harvey isn’t the first women in Massachusetts to give birth without realizing she was pregnant: another went to the ER with stomach cramps in 2016 and gave birth soon after.

How often does this happen? More from Yahoo!: