July 4th Stuff Is The Worst Birthday Present

July 4, 2017 8:15 AM
Filed Under: 4th of july, Birthday Presents, Geoff Sheen, The Morning MIX

Geoff Sheen’s wife has two favorite holidays: Christmas and the Fourth of July. So a few years ago, Geoff found some Fourth of July stuff at Pottery Barn. It was a table runner, napkins, and plates.

“I thought I nailed it! I bought all the stuff for her birthday,” said Geoff.

It turns out that was the wrong move.

“She opened it up and I could tell she wasn’t loving it.” But why?

“I just felt like stuff that celebrates another holiday wasn’t a very good BIRTHDAY present,” said Geoff’s wife, Jillian. “So I couldn’t hide my disappointment.”

So where does the stuff sit? In a box. In the garage. Not on a table.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live