July 4th Stuff Is The Worst Birthday Present

Geoff Sheen’s wife has two favorite holidays: Christmas and the Fourth of July. So a few years ago, Geoff found some Fourth of July stuff at Pottery Barn. It was a table runner, napkins, and plates.

“I thought I nailed it! I bought all the stuff for her birthday,” said Geoff.

It turns out that was the wrong move.

“She opened it up and I could tell she wasn’t loving it.” But why?

“I just felt like stuff that celebrates another holiday wasn’t a very good BIRTHDAY present,” said Geoff’s wife, Jillian. “So I couldn’t hide my disappointment.”

So where does the stuff sit? In a box. In the garage. Not on a table.