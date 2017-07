Fireworks and freedom!

As we celebrate America’s 242nd birthday, (which was established with the pen strokes of 56 founding fathers on the Declaration of Independence in 1776) we eat a whole lot of hotdogs. Like 150 million in total. Whoa, that’s a lot of hotdogs!

We also spend more than $1.6 billion on beer and wine, and we travel with a record 44 million of us planning to go somewhere 50+ miles from home this year!

Check out the rest of the fun Fourth of July facts >>> HERE!