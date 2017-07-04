Things To Do Today If You Don’t Like Fireworks

Splash Day at Community Pools in The Woodlands |

This event is free and you can enjoy the pools and refreshments at many of the Community Pools in The Woodlands.

BBQ Eating Contest at Beaver’s

Bring your appetite because if you win you get the No Holds Barbecue Champion Belt of Jewels. It’s $23 and starts at 3:30 pm.

Patriotic Patio Party Cooking Class at Central Market–

This is at Central Market from 6:30pm-9pm and you can learn how to make lobster rolls, grilled ribeye, potato salad and banana pudding.

Kidpendence Day at Children’s Museum –

Tickets are $12 all day and make sure and wear your red, white and blue, there are activities and there will be a fireworks show.

July 4th Parade and Festival at Bellaire Town Square –

The parade starts at 9:30 am and it is super-hero themed! Dress like your favorite hero enjoy the parades, carnival games and rides, a petting zoo and more. 9:30am to 1pm.

For more event click on Houston on the Cheap. They have an amazing selection!

Also 365 Things to Do in Houston.