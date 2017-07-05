Man Tries To Rid Bees With Fireworks; Burns Down Garage

July 5, 2017 2:41 PM

Michigan man Mike Tingley saw some bees forming a hive in his garage and decided to do something about it.

Tingley probably should have thought of a different method for the bee removal when he thought fireworks would do the trick. While it did work, the fireworks took the garage down as well.

Tingley’s wife and daughter were both home at the time of the fire, but luckily, nobody was hurt.  Tingley told MLive, “We really weren’t going to celebrate the Fourth of July so much as we just have fun in our backyard, we like to have barbecues, we had a patio back there.  It is depressing losing a place where we had a lot of fun, but everyone is safe and that’s the main thing.”

Via NY Post

