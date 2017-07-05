Spec’s ‘Wine Of The Week’ For 7/5

This week’s Wine Of The Week from Spec’s is the La Flor Malbec Rose, and a bottle can be yours for only $12.47!

This fresh, fruity South American wine has bright impressions of red cherry, raspberries and strawberries with a crisp and thirst-quenching finish. Best served slightly chilled, it’s a rosé that will keep you cool on those hot summer afternoons, so it’s the perfect accompaniment to hanging out by the pool, or served with dishes such as shrimp off the grill, chicken and pork.

