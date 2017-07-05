Volvo Going Electric/Hybrid With All Vehicles As Of 2019

Next year will be the last year of the internal combustion engine for Swedish automaker Volvo, making the Chinese-owned company the 1st traditional auto maker to go fully electric/hybrid, according to CNN.

From 2019 forward, Volvo plans to release all of their vehicles with some form of electric motor and will introduce (5) between 2019 and 2021. Three of those will be Volvo, and two from Polestar, the company’s high-performance line.

Volvo’s line will consist of plug-in hybrids or mild hybrids, which combine a battery with a gas engine.

CNN also reports the new Volvo direction may be influenced by Chinese auto company Geely, which purchased Volvo in 2010. China, which has the world’s 2nd largest economy, major air pollution, and wants 5,000,000 electric cars on the country’s roads by 2020.

How much longer do you think it will be until U.S. auto manufacturers do the same?