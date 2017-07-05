Why Won’t Sarah’s Best Friend’s Girlfriend Let Him See Her?

July 5, 2017 7:20 AM
Filed Under: sarah pepper, vacation

I am going to Key West, Florida and it isn’t that far from one of my absolute best friends. Life has been crazy over the past couple of years but every time I get down to Florida and see if he can meet up she always has an excuse that he can’t come. Clearly, she’s not feeling me. I thought for a long time she was thinking there was something there, but there’s not. At all. I love him to death but not like that.

So as we are heading down to Florida, which, by the way, Elizabeth is going also. So he said he can’t come. I didn’t even get an excuse this time, just a “It’s not gonna work out”.

We haven’t seen each other in years and only get to talk on his way home from work because she makes a big deal if we talk when she’s in the room. I have spoken to her on the phone and I thought we were cool. Clearly not.

Have I lost a friend? Is there anything I can do in this situation? Have I exhausted all possibilities?

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live