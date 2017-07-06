Can A 4-Year-Old Wear Make-Up?

I have a family member who is NOT about his 4-year-old daughter wearing “adult makeup” even though it is for her dance recital. I was never in dance so I’m not sure what the standard is. I only know Toddlers and Tiaras and, for me, that’s a bit much but if it’s what you wear, it’s what you wear. Lauren Kelly was in tap and jazz and says that you wear the makeup to accentuate the features you have on stage because the light drowns them out.

Geoff Sheen says NO absolutely NOT under no circumstances.

I don’t mean to not take a stand but I really don’t know.

What do you think?