When you were a kid, where did you go on field trips? The zoo? The park? THE FARM?!

That’s where I went. The farm! It wasn’t even like a Dairy Farm it was one of the kids we went to school with Dad’s farm! True story. I always thought our field trips were awesome until I hear Geoff and Lauren talk about their field trips as kids. Geoff’s all going to yacht yards and stuff and Lauren’s all going to Astroworld and here’s Sarah going to the Ale81 bottling company! Yeah, that’s a soda company in Kentucky. It was our favorite place ever!

Now, Elizabeth’s nieces are at Day Camp and there going to waterparks and museums but not like the boring ones you can’t touch anything but like the fun ones.

Did you have awesome field trips as a kid? Or did you go to the farm?

What was your best field trip?