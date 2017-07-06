Abused Woman Forced To Leave Puppy Abandoned At Vegas Airport

A heartbreaking and heartwarming story is coming out of Las Vegas as a woman had to leave her 3-month-old chihuahua in a McCarran Airport bathroom because she couldn’t afford a seat for him as she was fleeing an abusive relationship.

A note was written in the perspective of Chewy by her owner that revealed the circumstances behind the abandonment.

3mo old puppy abandoned at Las Vegas airport bathroom. The note its owner left behind will break your heart. @News3LV pic.twitter.com/lojK0zseDN — Nathan O'Neal (@NateNews3LV) July 3, 2017

“My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford me to get on the flight,” the note said. It also revealed Chewy might be in some pain as the woman’s boyfriend had kicked the young pup during a fight.

She finished the note, “I love Chewy sooo much ― please love and take care of him.”

Chewy is finding a lot of love as a shelter has taken him in and according to Huffington Post the adoptions requets are coming in heavy for the cute puppy.

There are no updates on the woman who had to abandon her precious pup since this story has gone viral in the last 24 hours.

Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.