This started as a conversation with my cousin Amy about her kids and her son got a cell phone at 13. Which, for today, is pretty old. We started talking about how old we were when we got cell phones and that kids would never understand the struggle of calling collect, simply saying your name, hanging up and that’s how your mom knew to pick you up at school.

Kids will never understand the struggle of being tethered to a phone because it has a cord and your mom could hear everything is she picked up another phone in the house.

Kids will never understand the struggle of having to decipher numbers into letters to try and understand the page you just got. ON YOUR PAGER!

What other struggles will kids never understand?