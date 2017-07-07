Lorde Shuts Down Taylor Swift Rift Reports with Style and Grace

Lorde has taken to social media to shoot down rumors that she and Taylor Swift are at odds.

“Wow, something of a frustrating thing to have to address online but here we go,” she wrote.

“Taylor is a dear friend. I love her very much,” she continued. “In the interview in question I had just been talking about Bowie and Patti Smith—those were the “idols” I was referring to that I was saying I’m not friends with, not Taylor.”

“I’ve always found people’s perception of this ‘squad’ idea frustrating in the past; it was never some exclusive club or secret society, but a wide circle of people, some of whom I know and some who I’ve never met, like most wide groups of friends. Forgive me for the mild eyeroll I popped when it was brought up as if we’re all blood members of a secret cult.”

“Really s—— to wake up to headlines about whether or not you’ve jumped ship on someone you deeply respect and ride for. I want to say one more time that Taylor has been there for me in all my dark and light moments these past 5 years. All of them. I feel truly terrible that I would ever seem like I wasn’t faithfully her person. I f—–up an interview question. Now go sip a beverage and head out on a walk.”

