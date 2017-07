Macklemore dropped away from the spotlight for a little while after his ascension to superstar a few years back. Now he’s back and his new video for “Glorious” features his Grandma and him heading around town for her 100th birthday.

They go egg a house, hit the kareoke bar, play some skee ball, do some grocery shopping and Macklemore gets a new tattoo oh his Grandma’s name.

The sweet video proves once again that Macklemore is a genuine guy and we absolutely love his connection with his grandma.