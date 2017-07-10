96 Second News: Two ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Weddings; Hot Mugshot Guy Is Single Again

**Kesha says she should have known that Jerry Seinfeld wasn’t a “huggy guy,” because she’s seen every episode of “Seinfeld“.

She said she felt like she was “5 years old” when Jerry refused to hug her, but she should have known. In a new interview she says, quote, “Instantly I was like, ‘Oh, [eff] me, somehow I ended up in my very own mini episode of ‘Seinfeld’ for like five seconds.’ I should’ve known better. I’ve seen every episode a thousand times.”

“That’s why I was trying to attack him! He’s just not a huggy guy, it’s fine. I’ve seen the hugging episode. That was my fault.”

But it’s okay, because a few days later, Kesha got to meet her idol, Bob Dylan, and HE’S a hugger.

**Ben Affleck is allegedly dating a “Saturday Night Live” producer named Lindsay Shookus. There’s some talk that they started hooking up years ago, and that their affair is why Ben and Jennifer Garner split up, but other sources say they only got together three months ago.

A source told E! News that it’s in the early stages and they’re taking it slow, but it’s, quote, “more than a summer fling.”

A few interesting facts about Lindsay: She helped discover Kristen Wiig, and her first show working for “SNL” was hosted by Ben’s bff, Matt Damon.

**There were two “Dancing with the Stars” weddings over the weekend, Julianne Hough married pro hockey player Brooks Laich, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy married Peta Murgatroyd.

Former dancer-turned-judge Julianne Hough married NHL star Brooks Laich in an outdoor wedding in Idaho. Julianne’s brother Derek was in the wedding party.

Celebrity guests included Nina Dobrev, Aaron Paul, and another “Dancing with the Stars” pro, Mark Ballas.

Huge congratulations to #JulianneHough—the star is now Mrs. Laich! 💕 The #DWTS judge and NHL star Brooks Laich wed in an intimate, outdoor wedding in Idaho on Saturday. Tap the link in the bio for all the details! |📷: Sarah Falugo, The Sissy House Trust 2017 A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Jul 9, 2017 at 6:46am PDT

Meanwhile, Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Cchmerkovskiy made it official at a castle on Long Island.

Maks’ brother Val was best man, and the wedding party also included fellow dancers Tony Dovolani and Sharna Burgess, along with Rumer Willis.

**Shia LaBeouf was arrested for public drunkenness in Georgia, where he’s filming a new movie called “The Peanut Butter Falcon“.

Police say at around 4:00 AM Saturday morning, Shia asked someone for a cigarette. When they refused, police say he started, quote, “using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present.”

A cop tried to calm him down, but Shia continued being aggressive. Then he ran into a nearby hotel, where he was arrested in the lobby, on charges of disorderly conduct, obstruction and public drunkenness.

He was released on $7,000 bond later that morning.

**Hot Mugshot Guy, Jeremy Meeks is now going to be a single man again ladies. His wife, Melissa Meeks, revealed in a new interview that she’s filing for divorce from the model after he was spotted kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green earlier this month.

“The first I learned of it was when I woke up and checked my phone,” Melissa told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Saturday, July 8. “Some random person I don’t know sent a direct message with the photograph of my husband kissing that woman. I went into shock. I thought Jeremy was working.”

Melissa told the Daily Mail that once she did speak to him “I told him I didn’t think the marriage could be saved. He agreed. The marriage is over.”

**A bunch of McDonald’s in the Midwest have started testing BACON CHEESE FRIES. They cost $4 and you get a pretty big portion that’s supposed to be for two people. There’s no word on if or when these could go nationwide.

Also, don’t’ forget Chick-fil-A is running their annual promotion tomorrow where anyone who dresses like a COW gets a free sandwich.

If you don’t have a cow costume lying around the house, they say you’ll also be eligible if you are, quote, “sporting a cow-spotted accessory.”

**Music-news.com claims Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s five year-old daughter Blue Ivy is featured on a bonus track on her father’s new CD “4:44”.

Blue Ivy does a little freestyle rap on a song called “Freestyle/We Family.”

She raps: “Everything everything this my only single thing / Everything I hear is my answer / And if you think I say, then? / I never hear that, I be in the posse. Never seen a ceiling in my whole life / Everything I seen, everything is rotten / Never sit in silence ? Carter / Innocent we seek them / I and say we see them.”

**The NY Post claims Leonardo DiCaprio is proud of his dad bod.

A source says he showed it off at a pre-Independence Day party in Malibu.

“It was a party at this private estate. He was drinking his beer and bragging to these models about how he doesn’t work out. The girls were like, ‘Does he think that’s attractive? It’s not like he’s in ‘Titanic’ shape anymore.’

**Happy birthday today to:

Jessica Simpson who is 37

Adrian Grenier who is 41 (Vincent “Vinny” Chase on “Entourage”)

Sofia Vergara who is 45