Boy Saves A Man’s Life On His Second Day On The Job

Do you remember your first job? For Austin Goddard he is 16 and was on his second day as a dishwasher at a restaurant in Cincinnati and he had no idea that day would change two people's lives. The restaurant has a signature dish and it is a huge plate of spaghetti and it's topped with chili and a HUGE MOUND of CHEESE! He was bussing tables and a 74-year-old man collapsed. Austin who was CPR certified ran over and started doing chest compressions and saved the guys life! The man's name is Larry and he sent Austin a photo of himself from the hospital the next day sitting up in his bed and he was eating more food from Austin's restaurant. He had someone bring the photo to Austin's work with a note that said thank you!