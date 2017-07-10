Demi Lovato Releases Anti-Hater Anthem ‘Sorry Not Sorry’

Demi Lovato has released her new track “Sorry Not Sorry” in conjunction with Amazon’s “Prime Day.”

Lovato posted a note thanking fans and explaining the genesis of the track.

“Thank you for allowing me to take the time I needed at the end of last year to step away from all the craziness,” Lovato wrote in a heartfelt message. “I’ll admit, I was worried that people would get upset with me. But what I saw was that instead of getting upset, literally every single one of you wrapped your arms around me and showed me how unwavering your love and support is. I’m so happy that I was able to come back to writing music more energized and inspired than ever and to be able to give my all and more to this new chapter.

“‘Sorry Not Sorry’ is the first of many songs that I’ve been working on, and I can’t wait for you guys to hear all of them,” she continued. “I hope this song makes you get off your seat and dance like you never have before. This an anthem for anyone who’s ever been hated on and has risen above it and come out the other like a f—— savage!!”

Check out Demi’s latest below.