Does Marrying A Younger Woman Make Men Live Longer?

July 10, 2017 4:45 AM
Filed Under: Does marrying younger make you live longer, Marrying young men, Marrying young women

There is a study from Sweden that says that men who date or marry women who are younger LIVE longer than if they have a partner their own age.

What about women? Bad news. It doesn’t help them at all.

So what is the science behind this? There doesn’t seem to be a whole lot except for researchers saying that the difference is that men thrive off the energy of younger women.

Women reliant on getting support in a marriage and a younger man’s energy doesn’t help them.

 

It doesn’t say so in this story but I’m pretty sure that this story was done by a bunch of older doctors married to younger women. I mean, it doesn’t say so, but sounds about right 🙂

Also, it comes from Maxim. Just saying. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live