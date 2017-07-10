Does Marrying A Younger Woman Make Men Live Longer?

There is a study from Sweden that says that men who date or marry women who are younger LIVE longer than if they have a partner their own age.

What about women? Bad news. It doesn’t help them at all.

So what is the science behind this? There doesn’t seem to be a whole lot except for researchers saying that the difference is that men thrive off the energy of younger women.

Women reliant on getting support in a marriage and a younger man’s energy doesn’t help them.

It doesn’t say so in this story but I’m pretty sure that this story was done by a bunch of older doctors married to younger women. I mean, it doesn’t say so, but sounds about right 🙂

Also, it comes from Maxim. Just saying.