Dress Like A Cow And Get Free Chick-Filet-A

Tomorrow if you dress like a cow. You are gonna get Free Chick-Filet-A because it’s their annual Cow Appreciation Day! In honor of this if you dress like a cow you are going to get a free Entree.

According to the PR Newswire

“Adult customers who dress in any type of cow attire, whether it’s “head-to-hoof” or sporting a cow-spotted accessory, will be rewarded with a free Chick-fil-A entrée, such as an Original Chicken Sandwich, seasonal Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich or breakfast favorite, the Egg White Grill. Children will receive a free Kid’s Meal for dressing in a cow costume. Salads will not be redeemable during Cow Appreciation Day this year.”

It will go from the open of the store until 7 am?