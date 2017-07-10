Man Catches Rare Double Headed Selfie With Girlfried

July 10, 2017 12:43 PM

We all have the panorama feature on our phones. We never use it because it’s too dang hard to get a good picture. Moving your phone along that straight line is near impossible. So why on Earth is there a wide lens for selfies?

To make a long story short, in order to use the feature, you have to sit still. Reddit user JuddJasper managed to catch this gem of a photo using the wide-angle selfie lens. While trying to get a great pic of himself, his girlfriend, and the background, Judd’s girlfriend sneezed. The pic he got is a hall of fame quality selfie. It looks like she has two heads!

My phone has a wide selfie feature similar to a panorama. You need to sit still for it to work. My girlfriend sneezed, and this happened. from pics

She’s probably thrilled this blew up on social media over the weekend.

