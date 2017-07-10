Simone Biles Shuts Down Internet Troll With Instagram Posts

Lauren Kelly July 10, 2017 7:33 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: comments, Gymnast, Instagram, Post, simone biles, trolls, Twitter, vacation

There’s no question how hard Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has worked in her life. All the training, hard work, sacrifices and such…and after her amazing performances at last summer’s Olympics…she deserves a break!

Well Simone was in Hawaii for a family vacation and was sharing photos of her trip via social media, when a commenter replied to one of the photos: “Seems like u have partied non stop for a year #trash #unfollow #suckyassrolemodel

Ugh, RUDE.

According to the Chronicle, Simone replied with the best response:

 

BYE HATERS!

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live