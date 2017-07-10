Simone Biles Shuts Down Internet Troll With Instagram Posts

There’s no question how hard Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has worked in her life. All the training, hard work, sacrifices and such…and after her amazing performances at last summer’s Olympics…she deserves a break!

Well Simone was in Hawaii for a family vacation and was sharing photos of her trip via social media, when a commenter replied to one of the photos: “Seems like u have partied non stop for a year #trash #unfollow #suckyassrolemodel”

Ugh, RUDE.

According to the Chronicle, Simone replied with the best response:

Comments like this have me shook. I really wanted to blur her name out so she doesn’t get attention. but it is what it is… ✌🏾 #BLOCK pic.twitter.com/T4UA2DuLg2 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 9, 2017

BYE HATERS!