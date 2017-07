I’m not a fashion person so I have no idea how much a good purse costs. I have bought a few for my mom and they were around 200 and I thought that was expensive. But 379,261 is CRAZY!

That’s how much this purse was.

Lauren Kelly, who is the fashionista of the show says the most expensive purse for her was a 200 Michael Kors and on the low end, she loves her satchel from Target!

Here’s the purse: