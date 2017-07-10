This Man’s Proposals Will Give You All The Feels!

A man in Indiana proposed to his girlfriend, he did it in a flowered covered filled and that, in itself is super sweet! Will Seaton has been dating his girlfriend Ashley since 2010 and there is a third, very important person, in their relationship, Ashley’s sister, Hannah. Hannah has Down syndrome and diabetes and Will knew when he started dating Ashley that the two were a package deal. In fact, Hannah came along on most of their dates with them.

Will got down on one knee in a field near their home in Santa Clause, Indiana and asked Hannah to be his “best friend forever” and then turned to his girlfriend Ashley and asked her to marry him.

Ashley even joked with reporters after seeing the proposal to her sister she asked, through tears, quote, “Am I next?”.

The photos have gone viral and Will and Hannah will even exchange best friend vows at their ceremony and their first dance will be to “Best Friend” by Harry Nilsson.

A very sweet proposal story! ❤️ https://t.co/gsTcyFqqAg — Mazel Tov Glass (@MazelTovGlass) July 10, 2017

The wedding is this October.