This Man’s Proposals Will Give You All The Feels!

July 10, 2017 6:40 AM
Filed Under: Hannah, Man proposes to sister with Down syndrome, Proposal, Will Seaton

A man in Indiana proposed to his girlfriend, he did it in a flowered covered filled and that, in itself is super sweet! Will Seaton has been dating his girlfriend Ashley since 2010 and there is a third, very important person, in their relationship, Ashley’s sister, Hannah. Hannah has Down syndrome and diabetes and Will knew when he started dating Ashley that the two were a package deal.  In fact, Hannah came along on most of their dates with them.

Will got down on one knee in a field near their home in Santa Clause, Indiana and asked Hannah to be his “best friend forever” and then turned to his girlfriend Ashley and asked her to marry him.

 

Ashley even joked with reporters after seeing the proposal to her sister she asked, through tears, quote, “Am I next?”.

 

The photos have gone viral and Will and Hannah will even  exchange best friend vows at their ceremony and their first dance will be to “Best Friend” by Harry Nilsson.

The wedding is this October.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live