It’s Getting For Reals Hot Gun Guy Met Lauren Kelly’s Family

Lauren Kelly July 10, 2017 7:46 AM By Lauren Kelly
Hot gun guy has met the family!

We were all on vacation last week and Lauren Kelly disappeared on social media. Having known her for nine years, I know she is NEVER off social media! So I knew that when she was, she was booing up!

So I figured when we got back from vacation and she was gonna be all Facebook Official. However, that is not the case. Over the break Hot Gun Guy met the family! The whole family.

And you all should know Lauren’s family is no easy feat. BUT, once you’re in…you’re in! And apparently…he’s in. 😜

img 2938 2 Its Getting For Reals Hot Gun Guy Met Lauren Kellys Family

