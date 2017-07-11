96 Second News: Ryan Seacrest Congratulates Ex; Britney Spears Headed To Super Bowl Halftime Show?

**Ryan Seacrest congratulated Julianne Hough on her marriage to NHL star Brooks Laich, so either there are no hard feelings.

Ryan and Julianne dated for about two years, before breaking up in 2013. Yesterday on “Live with Kelly & Ryan“, he said, quote, “I guess there were a couple of weddings over the weekend, congratulations to Jules!”

He added, quote, “She looks stunning and there’s also a photo of her father, Bruce. I know this family and they are terrific people, super talented, she is, so congratulations, Julianne! Happy to see you happy.”

**There’s a really weird Facebook post going viral and you really shouldn’t fall for it.

People are sharing a message that you shouldn’t accept a friend request from someone named Jayden K. Smith, because if you do, he’s a hacker who will take over your Facebook profile. And, of course, it’s not true.

There’s no Jayden K. Smith and a hacker couldn’t take over your profile just by becoming friends with you. Oh an no relation to Will Smith‘s son Jaden.

**Britney Spears’ associates have had “secret discussions” with television and advertising execs tied to Super Bowl LII, according to a source close to the situation. The game will take place Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

“Britney has made it clear to her team that it is a dream to perform at a Super Bowl,” according to an insider. “She has the hits package and appeal to be a headliner.”

According to The Daily Mail, Spears could also be packaged with other big acts to fill the 12-minute slot. The 35-year-old singer last rocked the Super Bowl in 2001, when she performed “Walk This Way” in Tampa with acts including Aerosmith and ’N Sync.

Last summer, Spears was asked point-blank by BBC Radio 1 if she would be game for another Super Bowl show.

“Yes, I would probably do that,” she answered.

Can we take a minute to acknowledge the BEST halftime show of all time!?

**A California teen may be the luckiest girl on the planet right now.

Rosa Dominguez, 19, recently purchased a California scratch-off lottery ticket at a gas station, and won a prize of more than $555,000.

A few days later, Dominguez bought another scratch-off ticket at a different gas station in Monterey County and won $100,000.

She plans to use some of the money on a new car.

**Rob Kardashian was ordered to stay away from Blac Chyna and stop disparaging her on social media. Meanwhile, his attorney apologized on his behalf yesterday for all the trouble he caused by posting nude pictures of her on Instagram and said Rob’s priority is their 8-month-old daughter Dream.

That attorney just happened to be Robert Shapiro, who worked with Rob’s dad on the O.J. Simpson case. He was in court yesterday to see Rob get hit with a temporary restraining order from Chyna.

It says he can’t contact or come within 100 yards of her. He also has to refrain from cyberbullying her, which includes posting private photos, revealing details of her medical history, or disparaging her in any way on social media.

And everything IS cool when it comes to their 8-month-old daughter Dream. They’re still sharing custody, without any help from the courts.

**The theme of J.K. Rowling‘s 50th birthday was “come as your own private nightmare.” So she dressed as a lost manuscript, by writing almost an entire book on her dress. That dress is currently hanging in a closet, and she doesn’t know if she’ll ever publish it.

In an interview with CNN, Rowling said, quote, “The theme of my 50th birthday, which I held at Halloween, even though that’s not really my birthday, was come as your own private nightmare.

“And I went as a lost manuscript. And I wrote over a dress most of that book. So that book, I don’t know whether it will ever be published, but it’s actually hanging in a wardrobe currently.”

The book is some sort of political fairy tale for kids, apparently.

(Skip down to the second clip, which is just about the dress)

**Steve Whitmire, the guy who’s been the voice of Kermit The Frog since Jim Henson died in 1990, is no longer with the Muppets. There’s no word what happened. His other voices included Statler, Rizzo the Rat, Beaker, and Ernie from “Sesame Street”.

Either he left or was fired, it’s not clear. But a Muppet fan site found out straight from the Henson Company that Steve Whitmire is gone.

There’s no word what’ll happen to the other characters, but Kermit is being taken over by Matt Vogel.