Amazon Alexa May Have Called the Cops and Stopped a Crime.

Amazon Echo’s Alexa and Google Home are devices that act as virtual assistants in your home that can be activated by your voice. Anyone who owns one knows they can at times be comical when they misunderstand what you are saying and offer up wacky responses. It appears this time though, those mistakes may have saved a life.

According to a police report out of New Mexico, allegedly Eduardo Barros became angry with his girlfriend and things turned physical. It’s unclear which smart device was being used in the home and how it was configured but apparently, during the altercation, Eduardo said out loud “Did you call the sheriffs?” which the smart device heard as “Call the sheriffs” which it did by calling 911!

Police were able to listen in and responded to the scene where they took Eduardo into custody! You can read more about it at the NYPost

Here is the Amazon Echo in action