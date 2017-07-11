Couple Went On ‘Fixer Upper’ And Now Feels “Deceived”

“It’s like the Wild West here. There’s been a lot of commotion coming from the bars and the store across the street,” Kelly said in an interview with the Waco-Tribune Herald. “It’s been a problem from the beginning. We’ve lived here a year and a half and we feel deceived by the city of Waco and Magnolia Realty.”

Though they like the inside of their “Fixer Upper” home, the neighborhood is apparently less welcoming than they anticipated.

“We have been intimidated and harassed,” Kelly added. “People have complained about their taxes going up because we moved here. Store owners have complained about taxes.”

She added, “There’s a big problem here. It’s not safe. This is a ‘Fixer Upper’ gone bad.”