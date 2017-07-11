Couple Went On ‘Fixer Upper’ And Now Feels “Deceived”

Being on Fixer Upper seems like a pretty good deal. You get a really cool house at a good price. The downside? You have to live in Waco, Texas. That didn’t stop contestants Ken and Kelly Downs from being on the show, but now they regret it.
The couple reached a breaking point with their “Fixer Upper” home after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their house. The two were not hurt, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald:
The Downs family appeared on season 3 of “Fixer Upper,” which features Chip and Joanna Gaines. But the Downses said they’ve experienced nothing but trouble since they moved into their North Waco neighborhood and told the Waco-Tribune Herald they’re not sure if they want to repair their house, or sell it.
“It’s like the Wild West here. There’s been a lot of commotion coming from the bars and the store across the street,” Kelly said in an interview with the Waco-Tribune Herald. “It’s been a problem from the beginning. We’ve lived here a year and a half and we feel deceived by the city of Waco and Magnolia Realty.”
Though they like the inside of their “Fixer Upper” home, the neighborhood is apparently less welcoming than they anticipated.
“We have been intimidated and harassed,” Kelly added. “People have complained about their taxes going up because we moved here. Store owners have complained about taxes.”
She added, “There’s a big problem here. It’s not safe. This is a ‘Fixer Upper’ gone bad.”
Over the past few months, the show has weathered its fair share of controversy. Back in April, Chip Gaines was hit with a million-dollar fraud lawsuit by his former Magnolia Realty partners. In June, a casting call that was mentioned above seemingly confirmed that certain parts of the show were staged.