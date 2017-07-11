Guy Proposes To His Girl While Getting Arrested!

As a guy who has popped the question before, I can tell you, nothing is more stressful than the planning and huge pressure to get the moment just right, well, except for maybe getting arrested at the same time.

Brandon Thompson from Muskogee, Oklahoma was kicking back celebrating the Fourth of July last week with his main Bae, Leandria Keith when the cops showed up to arrest him on six outstanding warrants! Not being one to let anything ruin his romance, Brandon decided just after they put the cuffs on to drop to one knee and let Leandria know just how much he loves her.

From what we understand, she said yes! The wedding should take place in 3 to 5. Watch clips of the proposal below: