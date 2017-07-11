Need A Good Date Spot In Houston? JJ Watt Has A Few Suggestions

When it comes to deciding on a good date place, Houston has a LOT of choices.

Tons of things to do, tons of events to go to, and there’s definitely no shortage of great restaurants.

I will admit that when it comes to choosing a place to grab some food, I am a TERRBILE decision maker! So naturally, I had to ask JJ Watt for some dating advice. He was answering some questions on his Twitter page yesterday, and came across mine.

Check out what he had to say were some of his favorite places to eat in Houston:

Kata Robata, Romano’s and Ciro’s — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 10, 2017

What are some of your fav date places to try around town?