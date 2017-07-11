One Simple Easy Way To Get A Good Night’s Sleep

I you suffer from Insomnia and every single night it is a struggle to get to sleep because your mind is moving a million miles a minute. If you have tried to count sheep, drink warm milk, count blessings, turn the lights off, turn the lights on and you still toss and turn. Here’s what a new study says will help you get a good night’s sleep.

If have a good reason to get out of bed the next day.

Basically having something to look forward to gives you a better quality of sleep. They say it’s that simple.

Is it?

Cause I try to find something to look forward to each day and at 3:00 when my alarm goes every morning the struggle is real to get out of bed. I am good after my coffee but maybe this will work for you.

Also, they recommend meditating. Let me know how it goes.