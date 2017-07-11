Sarah Pepper’s Vacation In Five Photos

I spent that last week in Key West and lost bags aside it was an amazing vacation!

This was one of my favorite bars! It’s called Willie T’s. Had some of the best live music and somewhere in there is the dollar I hung on the wall. Not sure why all the dollars are hung on the all but I liked it 🙂

Since my bag was lost and this was the only shirt that made it to Key West I thought it was fitting to wear 🙂 Thanks Target.





I am terrified to fly but Elizabeth has ALWAYS and I Mean ALWAYS wanted to go on a Seaplane! So, we took the Seaplane to a place called Dry Tortugas which is the home of Fort Jefferson, Civil War Prison and old fort and also some of the best snorkeling.

This is the Hemingway House. I’m not gonna lie, I have only read the Cliff’s notes of his books but I did wanna go see the cats 🙂 It was really really cool and his wife got a pool put in the back yard, first one on the Keys and she did it to spite him when she found out he had another lady friend. Hell hath no fury!

Final sunset, if I remember correctly from one of the tours the Keys is the last place the sunsets in the US and they don’t disappoint. Out in front of our hotel they had a party every single night 🙂