Teen Photoshopped Ryan Reynolds Into Her Prom Pics, And He Responded!

Canadian teen Gabi Dunn used her Photoshop skills to replace her ex-boyfriend with actor Ryan Reynolds after he dumped her two days before prom. She said, saying “I kind of have a huge love for Ryan Reynolds, and I wasn’t totally feeling myself on prom day, so I wanted to post my look. Who could be a better prom date than him?

That alone makes for a pretty good story, but things got even better when Ryan actually responded!

 

The ex-boyfriend Jeff Bright wanted to grab a little viral fame for himself, so he tweeted out the unaltered prom photo and mentioned he wouldn’t be going to see the new Deadpool movie, but would instead be spending his money on seeing comedian Kevin Hart.

Ooooh, burn! …NOT. lol

