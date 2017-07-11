The Top 20 Girl Group Songs Of All Time

“Billboard” has put together a list of ‘The 100 Greatest Girl Group Songs of All Time,’ covering everything from The Chantels from the late-’50s to current groups like Fifth Harmony and Little Mix.
Unlike some “Billboard” lists, it isn’t based on chart numbers or other data, just the opinions of their editorial staff.
To be eligible, the ‘girl groups’ had to be all-female, with at least three members . . . and they had to be primarily vocal in nature. So they didn’t include full on bands like The Go-Go’s or Haim, just like how The Cars or Vampire Weekend wouldn’t be considered “boy bands.”
Take a look at this list below, and let us know if you think they left anyone off!
Here’s the Top 20:
1. “Be My Baby”, The Ronettes, 1963
2. “Creep”, TLC, 1994
3. “Will You Love Me Tomorrow?”, The Shirelles, 1961
4. “Where Did Our Love Go?”, The Supremes, 1964
5. “Wannabe”, Spice Girls, 1996
6. “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)”, En Vogue, 1992
7. “Say My Name”, Destiny’s Child, 1999
8. “Then He Kissed Me”, The Crystals, 1963
9. “Leader of the Pack”, The Shangri-Las, 1964
10. “Best of My Love”, The Emotions, 1977
11. “Waterfalls”, TLC, 1995
12. “Heat Wave”, Martha and the Vandellas, 1963
13. “Cruel Summer”, Bananarama, 1983
14. “Work from Home”, Fifth Harmony, 2016
15. “Hold On”, Wilson Phillips, 1990
16. “Lady Marmalade”, Labelle, 1974
17. “Right Here”, SWV, 1992
18. “Pull Shapes”, The Pipettes, 2006
19. “You Can’t Hurry Love”, The Supremes, 1966
20. “We Are Family”, Sister Sledge, 1979