The Top 20 Girl Group Songs Of All Time

“Billboard” has put together a list of ‘The 100 Greatest Girl Group Songs of All Time,’ covering everything from The Chantels from the late-’50s to current groups like Fifth Harmony and Little Mix.

Unlike some “Billboard” lists, it isn’t based on chart numbers or other data, just the opinions of their editorial staff.

To be eligible, the ‘girl groups’ had to be all-female, with at least three members . . . and they had to be primarily vocal in nature. So they didn’t include full on bands like The Go-Go’s or Haim, just like how The Cars or Vampire Weekend wouldn’t be considered “boy bands.”

Take a look at this list below, and let us know if you think they left anyone off!

Here’s the Top 20:

1. “Be My Baby”, The Ronettes, 1963

2. “Creep”, TLC, 1994

3. “Will You Love Me Tomorrow?”, The Shirelles, 1961

4. “Where Did Our Love Go?”, The Supremes, 1964

5. “Wannabe”, Spice Girls, 1996

6. “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)”, En Vogue, 1992

7. “Say My Name”, Destiny’s Child, 1999

8. “Then He Kissed Me”, The Crystals, 1963

9. “Leader of the Pack”, The Shangri-Las, 1964

10. “Best of My Love”, The Emotions, 1977

11. “Waterfalls”, TLC, 1995

12. “Heat Wave”, Martha and the Vandellas, 1963

13. “Cruel Summer”, Bananarama, 1983

14. “Work from Home”, Fifth Harmony, 2016

15. “Hold On”, Wilson Phillips, 1990

16. “Lady Marmalade”, Labelle, 1974

17. “Right Here”, SWV, 1992

18. “Pull Shapes”, The Pipettes, 2006

19. “You Can’t Hurry Love”, The Supremes, 1966

20. “We Are Family”, Sister Sledge, 1979