96 Second News: JJ Watt’s New Shirt Line; Krispy Kreme Celebrates 80th Anniversary

**You may not be able to play football like JJ Watt, but now you can dress like him…

JJ just launched his shirt collection exclusively at Mizzen + Main.

Each shirt is “designed and meticulously thought out” by Watt, including his signature white button hole stitching on the right cuff.

Watt said he named each shirt design after streets that are important to his life: Lake St., Louis Ave., Park Hill, Springdale, Steeplechase, Bend Creek, Foxwood and East Sutton.

Two styles cost $80, while the other designs cost $145, and according to the Mizzen + Main website, they have the most comfortable dress shirts in the world.

**According to two new studies that were just published in the “Annals of Internal Medicine” journal (that included a total of more than 700,000 people in 17 different countries,) people who drink coffee LIVE LONGER than people who don’t.

A study out of the University of Southern California looked at 185,000 Americans over 16 years, and found that people who regularly drank coffee had lower death rates . . . especially people who drank at least four cups a day.

And the other study, out of Europe, looked at 520,000 people in 16 countries over 16 years, and found the exact same thing.

The researchers believe it’s all thanks to the antioxidants in coffee, not even the caffeine, because even decaf drinkers lived longer than other people.

**Shark Week kicks off on the Discovery Channel on Sunday, July 23rd with Michael Phelps racing a great white shark in a special called “Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White”. Michael said there were 15 safety divers making sure nothing tragic went down, but he wouldn’t say who won, though,

Phelps gave “Entertainment Weekly” some details on exactly how it went down. First of all, it was in OPEN WATER, so he and the shark were NOT separated. And they “raced” 100 meters. But they weren’t side-by-side.

One way they evened the odds was to give Phelps a “monofin” which is basically a dolphin tail attached to his feet.

As for who won, obviously, he’s not going to tell you before the special airs. He said, quote, “I got in and did my best, and you guys are going to have to see what the outcome is.”

**CBS is developing an animated, Michael Jackson themed Halloween special called “Michael Jackson’s Halloween“.

And yes, they ARE working with Michael’s estate, so they’ll be able to use his animated likeness. And obviously, his music will be on the soundtrack.

The special will be an hour long, and it’ll be about two young people who meet ‘accidentally’ on Halloween night, and find themselves at a mysterious hotel located at 777 Jackson Street.

The voice cast includes: Jim Parsons, Lucy Liu, Christine Baranski, Alan Cumming, George Eads, Brad Garrett, and Lucas Till from the new “MacGyver” show. The special will air sometime this fall.

**For the past five years, PSY‘s “Gangnam Style” video has been the most-watched video on YouTube. But now, it’s been dethroned by “See You Again“, the Wiz Khalifa song with Charlie Puth that was featured in “Furious 7“.

It’s been over two years since “See You Again” debuted, and it hasn’t spiked recently, so it’s just been slowly gaining on Psy. Last we checked, “See You Again” had 2.9 billion views, and “Gangnam Style” had 2.896 billion, so it’s still close.

For the record, I joined @YouTube in 2007 hoping to make a video that would reach 10,000 views. Just heard about See You Again…wow. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) July 11, 2017

Here’s the current Top 10:

1. “See You Again”, Wiz Khalifa with Charlie Puth, 2.9 billion views, 2015

2. “Gangnam Style”, Psy, 2.895 billion views, 2012

3. “Sorry”, Justin Bieber, 2.637 billion views, 2015

4. “Uptown Funk”, Mark Ronson with Bruno Mars, 2.551 billion views, 2014

5. “Despacito”, Luis Fonsi with Daddy Yankee, 2.497 billion views, 2017

6. The Russian animated movie “Masha and the Bear: Recipe for Disaster”, 2.311 billion views, 2012

7. “Shake It Off”, Taylor Swift, 2.249 billion views, 2014

8. “Bailando”, Enrique Iglesias, 2.233, billion views, 2014

9. “Sugar”, Maroon 5, 2.151 billion views, 2015

10. “Roar”, Katy Perry, 2.130 billion views, 2013

**Bang Showbiz claims The Weeknd requests that a 100-inch TV be in his dressing room before concerts.

A source tells the site; “Alongside the usual champagne and sweets requests, The Weeknd was rumoured to have a huge 100″ screen shipped into his compound.

As a massive fan of video games, this meant he could relax and play ‘Mario Kart’ before his set.”

**Armandos in Upper Kirby was hopping Saturday night. Houston CultureMap’s social spies spotted Carolyn Farb and Jeff Bagwell among the diners at the River Oaks Tex-Mex hotspot.

But the celebrity generating the biggest buzz was David Muir, who anchors ‘ABC World News Tonight’ on weeknights and co-anchors ’20/20,’ the news magazine show that airs Friday nights on ABC13. The 43-year-old journalist said he was visiting friends in Houston and dined with several of them at the restaurant.

Check out a photo of David >>> HERE.

**As Krispy Kreme prepares to celebrates its 80th anniversary, the doughnut chain will be selling a dozen doughnuts for 80 cents this week.

Considering that a single doughnut normally sells at Krispy Kreme for 99 cents, the offer makes for a pretty good bargain. The deal runs only this Friday, July 14, and lasts all day.

Customers won’t need to present a coupon or certificate to get the deal. All they need to do is show up to a participating Krispy Kreme in the United States or Canada.

**‘Stranger Things’ season 2 finally has a release date! The full cast will return this fall to pick up where things left off in the 80’s sci-fi Netflix hit.

Last summer’s smash is set to return October 27th.

The Tag line for the new season is, “Some doors can’t be closed.”