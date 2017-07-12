Dad Gets Zapped By Lightning While Giving Daughter’s Wedding Speech

July 12, 2017 1:34 PM
Not sure what level omen it is when the father of the bride gets struck by lightning during the wedding but I imagine it ranks pretty high!  That’s exactly what happened to a New Brunswick man who was right in the middle of giving a touching speech to his daughter and his new son-in-law.

During the outdoor wedding, no one was really paying attention to the fact that clouds were rolling in and it was starting to get dark.   The bride’s father JP Nadeau was just delivering the line “and he is a lucky man”  when a bright flash of lightning struck down just behind him.  He reported that he saw his hand light up and spark as he threw the mic towards the sound system!

His daughter was close by, but amazingly everyone lived with only minor injuries.  JP says he has a scorch mark on his thumb and maliciously his knee that used to bother him, doesn’t!

Watch him recount the insane events below:

 

