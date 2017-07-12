Hawaii Opens 1,600 Teacher Jobs For Educators Willing To Relocate

If you’ve been considering a tropical paradise and Hawaii sounds doable and you’re a teacher then you may be pleased to know that there are 1,600 openings available for the taking! If you’re willing to relocate, then Hawaii wants to talk to you about saying Aloha to a new home!

Here’s the website to apply!

The average salary in Hawaii is $56,000 and they’re offering a $6,000 bonus if you teach special education, secondary mathematics, and secondary science!

If you know a teacher then pass it along!