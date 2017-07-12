If You Had To Dress Up As Your Worst Nightmare, What Would It Be?

Lauren Kelly July 12, 2017 8:27 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Airplane, alarm clock, Costume, dress up, nightmare, politics, worst

The theme of J.K. Rowling‘s 50th birthday was “come as your own private nightmare.” So she dressed as a lost manuscript, by writing almost an entire book on her dress. That dress is currently hanging in a closet, and she doesn’t know if she’ll ever publish it.

That got us thinking about dressing up as our very own worst nightmares. What would your be?

Sarah Pepper‘s would be anything involving big words.

Geoff Sheen‘s would be talking politics with his father-in-law.

And Lauren Kelly‘s would be somehow missing a shift at the radio station.

So if you see us out for Halloween this year dressed as an airplane, a politician, or an alarm clock…you’ll know why.

 

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live