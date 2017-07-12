If You Had To Dress Up As Your Worst Nightmare, What Would It Be?

The theme of J.K. Rowling‘s 50th birthday was “come as your own private nightmare.” So she dressed as a lost manuscript, by writing almost an entire book on her dress. That dress is currently hanging in a closet, and she doesn’t know if she’ll ever publish it.

That got us thinking about dressing up as our very own worst nightmares. What would your be?

Sarah Pepper‘s would be anything involving big words.

Geoff Sheen‘s would be talking politics with his father-in-law.

And Lauren Kelly‘s would be somehow missing a shift at the radio station.

So if you see us out for Halloween this year dressed as an airplane, a politician, or an alarm clock…you’ll know why.