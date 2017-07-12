The Fanny Pack Intervention

July 12, 2017 5:03 AM
Filed Under: fanny packs, Fashion

Sarah started wearing the fanny pack on vacation and is now determined that they are coming back. So much so that she is wearing it now at work.

Lauren Kelly is the fashionista of the show and loves Sarah very much and so she staged the fashion intervention.

 

Her defense is that famous people are also wearing the fanny pack and that it’s going to come back in style and that she is just on the cutting edge. Like crocs and socks with sandals. All now making their way on the runway and everyone gave her a hard time when she wore them.

Jared Leto: FANNY PACK

Leonardo DiCaprio: FANNY PACK

Matthew McConaughey: Fanny PACK!

