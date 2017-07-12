The Fanny Pack Intervention

Sarah started wearing the fanny pack on vacation and is now determined that they are coming back. So much so that she is wearing it now at work.

Lauren Kelly is the fashionista of the show and loves Sarah very much and so she staged the fashion intervention.

Her defense is that famous people are also wearing the fanny pack and that it’s going to come back in style and that she is just on the cutting edge. Like crocs and socks with sandals. All now making their way on the runway and everyone gave her a hard time when she wore them.

Jared Leto: FANNY PACK

seeing him with a skirt, cute woolly hat + the famous fanny pack ☦️ gives me all the feels 😍 miss you @JaredLeto pic.twitter.com/TAVeBLZGka — 100Suns ☦ (@Sille_30STM) December 11, 2016

Leonardo DiCaprio: FANNY PACK

So many people doubted the fanny pack come back and now look at it around Leo's famous waist! I think we can take credit @patweets7 pic.twitter.com/636XvyMvzr — Sam Rodman (@sammybauman) March 27, 2017

Matthew McConaughey: Fanny PACK!

@JayTowers says no to the fanny pack- Matthew McConaughey looks good in his! I say bring back the fanny pack! pic.twitter.com/c3IfU1vgR9 — deena centofanti (@fox2deena) July 24, 2015

McDonalds